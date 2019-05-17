“He really puts the blah in de Blasio,” Jimmy Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” above.

Over at “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon managed to tie in the finale of a popular sitcom on another network.

“After 12 years, today was the final episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ Don’t worry, it was also the beginning of a brand new comedy, Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign.” Fallon also zinged him with a poll that indicated more New Yorkers prefer a wet seat on the subway to de Blasio.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joked: “C’mon, Bill, everyone knows the next step after mayor of New York is insane lawyer.” Up flashed a picture of Rudy Giuliani.

Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” picked apart de Blasio’s campaign video and discouraging poll numbers. Said the host: “De Blasio’s announcement met with a resounding ’Really, Why?′”