New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced Thursday that he’s running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, clearly wasn’t the apple of talk show hosts’ eye. The late night comedians took their shots at the two-term city leader.
“He really puts the blah in de Blasio,” Jimmy Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” above.
Over at “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon managed to tie in the finale of a popular sitcom on another network.
“After 12 years, today was the final episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ Don’t worry, it was also the beginning of a brand new comedy, Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign.” Fallon also zinged him with a poll that indicated more New Yorkers prefer a wet seat on the subway to de Blasio.
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joked: “C’mon, Bill, everyone knows the next step after mayor of New York is insane lawyer.” Up flashed a picture of Rudy Giuliani.
Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” picked apart de Blasio’s campaign video and discouraging poll numbers. Said the host: “De Blasio’s announcement met with a resounding ’Really, Why?′”