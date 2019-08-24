'Black Panther' Sequel Release Date Revealed

A “Black Panther” sequel is coming to theaters on May 6, 2022, Marvel Studios announced on Saturday.

Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the 2018 original, will return to direct the sequel. He made the announcement onstage at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“Black Panther,” an action movie that also celebrates Black culture and the African diaspora, nabbed three Oscar awards earlier this year, and became the first superhero film to earn a Best Picture nomination. It won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture in March.

The star-studded cast of the 2018 film included Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright.

“Black Panther” shattered box office records by becoming the highest-ever grossing superhero film in North America, according to the Associated Press.