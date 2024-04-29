Brita's Popular Filtering Water Bottle Is Just $14 Right Now

Amazon The filtering Brita water bottle from Amazon in night sky is on sale right now.

This leakproof, filtering Brita water bottle is a real winner among water bottles — and it’s on sale right now for just $14 at Walmart. (The retailer doesn’t advertise an original price, but it’s listed for $23.99 on Brita’s site and with an original price of $22.99 at Amazon.)

The bottle’s built-in filter ensures you can have tip-top quality water anywhere, without having to go through steps like using an external filter before adding it to your bottle. You can add water directly from the tap and enjoy filtered water straight away. The replaceable filter is ingeniously stored inside the straw, so you don’t even waste any precious capacity your bottle. The filter will also make your water taste and smell better — most notably, less like chlorine.

Plus, the bottle lid is leakproof, and the filter also makes it a great option for traveling, so you don’t have to spend extra money on disposable water bottles to get clean water. (In fact, Brita says this can replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles per year.)

Another reason I’m majorly impressed by the Brita water bottle? It’s sleek, despite holding 26 ounces of water. It’s thin enough to fit into backpacks and cup holders, making it more practical than bulky water bottles that provide hydration but are more difficult to transport with ease since they don’t fit into standard holders or sleeves.

An added bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe on the top shelf, too, so you don’t have to worry about hand-washing it. I’m convinced this would make a great last-minute Mother’s Day gift, since it’ll arrive before Mother’s Day if you order soon.

