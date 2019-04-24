The pop singer, who reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility last month, said in the Tuesday post that her family “has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately,” and she needed “time to deal.” She assured fans not to worry, and said she’ll be back “very soon.”

In a long caption accompanying the video, Spears revealed members of her family and team have received death threats.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them,” she said. It’s unclear what emails she was referring to.

“He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment... You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!” Spears added, insisting that all she needed was privacy.

Spears reportedly has been at a wellness clinic since last month as she struggles with emotional distress over her father’s health problems, according to multiple outlets.

Her father, Jamie Spears, endured a “life-threatening” colon rupture in November, People reported. The pop star later canceled her upcoming Las Vegas residency, called Domination, and checked into the treatment facility.

Fans’ concerns about the singer’s well-being and whereabouts heightened last week, after the podcast, “Britney’s Gram” played a disturbing voicemail from a paralegal who claimed to have worked on the court-approved conservatorship that helps manage Spears’ affairs. The podcast apparently made some fans think the singer was being held against her will.

Followers began using the #FreeBritney hashtag, which gained support from celebrities, including Eve, Paris Hilton and LuAnn de Lesseps of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Some fans staged protests in Los Angeles in real life:

Britney Spears’ fans have gathered outside West Hollywood City Hall demanding #FreeBritney. The #FreeBritney hashtag has been trending on social media after allegations were made on the “Britney’s Gram” podcast that the singer is being held against her will. @etnow pic.twitter.com/SfWLETZWLw — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) April 22, 2019

Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, posted a fiery Instagram on Monday defending Britney against social media trolls. She posted an old video clip that showed her defending her older sister from someone yelling at her.

“10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”