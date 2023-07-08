Britney Spears Shares Statement After NBA Security Guard Avoids Charges In Altercation

Britney Spears on Friday revealed more about her side of the story following an alleged slap making headlines this week.

The singer has previously said that she was struck by a security guard for NBA star Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday in Las Vegas, writing that she’d approached the San Antonio Spurs draft pick to “congratulate him on his success” but got “back handed” in the face. Footage of the incident shows Spears reaching out to Wembanyama before someone knocks away her hand, causing it to slap her.

After police said that charges will not be filed over the encounter, the pop star posted a lengthy statement to social media.

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world,” Spears wrote Friday on Instagram.

“NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!”

Spears added that she’s “not sharing this to be a victim,” and said her reaction to the incident “was a cry out on all levels” following a sense of helplessness in her life.

Britney Spears (left) said she’s “still a huge fan” of NBA star Victor Wembanyama after Wednesday’s altercation. Left: Chris Pizzello/Associated Press; Right: Eric Gay/Associated Press

“I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country,” wrote Spears, who previously spent 13 years in a controversial and highly publicized conservatorship.

“Of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!”

Police interviewed security for both the Spurs and Spears, with the guards saying that removing a hand from someone’s shoulder is a standard response. Wembanyama’s security guard and Spears have both reportedly apologized.

Wembanyama himself, meanwhile, told reporters Thursday that he “didn’t see what happened.”

“I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player,” Spears said in her Instagram statement. “It’s not his fault his security hit me … shit happens !!!”