BTS, Halsey Team Up In Candy-Hued New Video For 'Boy With Luv'

Oh my my my, oh my my my!

K-Pop group BTS just dropped the video for their earworm of a song, “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey, and it is a candy-colored confection.

The song was released as part of the band’s new album “Map of the Soul: Persona” and comes just before they make their very first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Halsey shared the video on her Twitter account and raved about the experience she had shooting with BTS.

I’m so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv! all your ???s will be answered when it’s here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can’t wait for you to see this side of me! — h (@halsey) April 11, 2019

This has been a historic opportunity and we’ve had a blast. 🚀🚀🚀 — h (@halsey) April 11, 2019

The “Eastside” singer also tweeted that she was extremely nervous to do the video because she’d “never done choreo in a video before,” but the BTS crew “were so awesome” which “made me so comfy and gassed me up.”

Watch the “Boy With Luv” video above for the catchy beats, but stay for the incredible outfits worn by Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM.