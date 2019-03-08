Warning! There are “Captain Marvel” spoilers below. Obviously.

We know Captain Marvel is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but does she also have the super secret ability to become invisible in movie marketing materials?

With the release of “Captain Marvel,” and more specifically the movie’s after credits scene, we know how Brie Larson’s character is connected to the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.” In the scene, some of the survivors from “Avengers: Infinity War” ― Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) ― all huddle around the mysterious pager Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) activated before he disappeared after Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers and wiped out half the universe. The signal Fury sent on the pager has now stopped, and the gang of heroes doesn’t know what to do.

“Tell me the second you get a signal. I want to know who’s on the other end of that thing,” says Black Widow, who turns around to see Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers somehow standing there and staring her in the face.

“Where’s Fury?” says Danvers.

The scene, beyond showing how Captain Marvel finally teams up with the Avengers (and that the Avengers seriously need to think about their building security), may also confirm another Marvel secret: The studio is messing with us.

Since the after credits scene shows Captain Marvel is with the Avengers, it’s possible she was secretly edited out of the previously released “Avengers: Endgame” teaser.

Marvel regularly manipulates its teasers and trailers to hide secrets from audiences. It’s kind of their thing. For instance, the studio erased Spider-Man from early trailers for “Captain America: Civil War.” So when the “Avengers: Endgame” teaser premiered during the Super Bowl and featured some curious gaps between characters, fans took notice.

Two moments stood out. First, the blank space between Cheadle and Ruffalo when the Avengers look up towards the sky in this scene:

Marvel and Disney

OK, so did Don Cheadle just forget his deodorant that day, or could Captain Marvel secretly be standing there?

All the characters in the “Captain Marvel” after credits scene also appear above, minus Captain Marvel, of course. Also, in the after credit scene, Captain America is still sporting his bearded look from “Infinity War,” meaning it probably occurs shortly after the events of that movie. In the scene above, he’s clean shaven, so presumably Captain Marvel already had contact with the Avengers before this moment takes place.

Knowing Captain Marvel eventually meets up with the Avengers, she could also have been edited from another clip that caught the attention of hawk-eyed viewers: the superhero power-walk scene.

Fans have been speculating that a gap toward the end of the line is a place for Bruce Banner’s Hulk (possibly the more intelligent Professor Hulk). But knowing about the “Captain Marvel” credits scene, it’s possible she’s supposed to be in there somewhere, too.

Following the release of the “Endgame” teaser, I reached out to forensic video expert Ed Primeau, who you might have seen on CNN deciphering Donald Trump and Michael Cohen audio tapes. Primeau said you can’t scientifically explain if a character has been removed from the scenes through YouTube videos because those files have been compressed and lack the necessary metadata. However, he did agree that there was a possibility characters were removed.

“There’s real estate there. If I was doing a production ... there would be a little bit different composition, perhaps.”

Primeau stopped short of saying there’s a “high degree of probability,” which is the strongest opinion he could give, but added, “There’s definitely a possibility that there was something there and they decided to remove it in order to keep a secret with the film.”

The “Captain Marvel” after credits scene adds further credence to that possibility.

Additionally, Disney reportedly showed new footage of “Endgame” at a shareholders meeting on Thursday that confirms Captain Marvel is definitely on Earth and aiding the Avengers. Here’s a description of the telling Carol Danvers moment, which supposedly takes place at Avengers headquarters and somehow also includes Nebula according to Comicbook.com:

The footage starts out with the Avengers sitting in the room at the Avengers compound we saw in the first teaser and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is in attendance. Nebula (Karen Gillan) mentions that she thinks Thanos would go to “the garden” after he completed his plan. Captain Marvel speaks up and tells the group they need to go there and use the stones to undo everything.