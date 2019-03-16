See 'Captain Marvel' For The Feminism, Stay For The Space Cat

Marina: As someone who isn’t a huge superhero movie person and has a pretty limited knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I really enjoyed it. I think it strikes the perfect balance, giving people who aren’t immersed in the MCU a lot to like, too. The fact that the directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, come from the indie auteur world really comes through, especially in some of the movie’s quieter moments. And I loved seeing unexpected people in the cast, especially Annette Bening. Every single one of her line readings was a mood. And, of course, I am very here for the movie’s unabashedly feminist point of view.

Bill, as someone who is more of a Marvel fan than I am, what did you think, and do you think the movie delivered for Marvel fans?

Bill: Yeah, forget the MCU. Can Annette Bening’s jacket have its own cinematic universe? From a fan’s perspective, there’s a lot to like about “Captain Marvel.” The movie gives some history about the Tesseract, aka the Space Stone; we learn Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury lost his eye to an alien cat; and, above all, it introduces us to a new character in Carol Danvers, who will be perhaps the most important factor in defeating Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” (That after credit scene was 🔥.)

That being said, comic origin stories can sometimes suffer from a bit too much exposition, especially those involving space, where things get convoluted faster than the light speed engine everyone’s obsessed with in this movie. If I had one critique, I wish Captain Marvel was given a little less clunky exposition and a few more funny lines.

One thing that struck me is when Nick Fury stops and pets the cat while he and Captain Marvel are sneaking around the top secret facility. For me, I was like, what the Flerk? It was a little out of character for Fury to be so distracted while on a mission. I would’ve liked Captain Marvel to do that instead and build that relationship with Goose the Flerken, who’s based on the character’s pet from the comic book. (I have a theory that Brie Larson’s severe cat allergy was actually the reason Sam Jackson got to interact with the cat more, but that’s neither here nor there.) Rather than having that moment of levity though, Captain Marvel is the one who’s tasked with pushing the mission forward. I wish it were the other way around.

This is probably just the burden of Captain Marvel, a character we’ve never met before, suddenly having to be one of the most important characters in a cinematic world that’s been a decade in the making. If you look at a movie like “Black Panther,” there’s a little less pressure to fill in every blank because T’Challa was previously introduced in “Captain America: Civil War.” We already know him. We just want to get to know him and the warrior women of Wakanda more. We know nothing about Captain Marvel coming into this movie, so it’s a tough spot to be in. Still, the fact that Marvel introduced this character is pretty amazing. It’s a movie that can connect with a lot of young girls who’ve seen mostly men take on the bad guys in Marvel’s previous films. It’s about time. Like I said, Thanos better watch his purple butt.