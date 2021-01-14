Chapman University Law Professor Retires After Bogus Trump Rally Fraud Claim

A law professor is out at Chapman University after spouting baseless conspiracy theories at a Washington rally on the day of last week’s Capitol riot alongside Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

John Eastman, who told President Donald Trump’s supporters that “secret folders” in Georgia’s ballot-counting machines subverted victories by Trump and the state’s two Republican senators, will retire immediately from the school in Orange, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Chapman President Daniele Struppa, who rebuffed faculty pressure to fire Eastman, instead reached a deal allowing his sudden retirement.

“After discussions over the course of the last week, Dr. John Eastman and Chapman University have reached an agreement pursuant to which he will retire from Chapman, effective immediately,” Struppa said in a statement. “Dr. Eastman’s departure closes this challenging chapter for Chapman and provides the most immediate and certain path forward for both the Chapman community and Dr. Eastman. Chapman and Dr. Eastman have agreed not to engage in legal actions of any kind, including any claim of defamation that may currently exist, as both parties move forward.”

Eastman appeared at the Jan. 6 Trump rally outside the White House alongside Giuliani, who urged “trial by combat” before extremists stormed the Capitol, shocking the world and leading to Trump’s impeachment.

In a White House meeting a day earlier, Eastman joined Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to The New York Times, unsuccessfully arguing that the vice president had the power to overturn the election.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Trump was considering Eastman, an ardent supporter, to represent him in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“If the president of the United States asked me to consider helping him, I would certainly give it consideration,” Eastman said.

Jim Bourg / Reuters Chapman University law professor John Eastman, next to Rudy Giuliani, gestures as he speaks to Trump supporters in Washington on Jan. 6.