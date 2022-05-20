Fitness trackers are one of those inventions we can’t get enough of. They make great gifts, they hold us accountable when we’re trying to reach certain goals, and dare we say they’re kind of fun to use?
But fitness trackers get pricey, especially the ever-popular Apple Watch, which starts at $279 but can cost up to $1,500. Luckily, there are some excellent, less expensive fitness tracker options available at Walmart. Here are 11 of them.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement