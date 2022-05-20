Shopping

Fitness trackers are one of those inventions we can’t get enough of. They make great gifts, they hold us accountable when we’re trying to reach certain goals, and dare we say they’re kind of fun to use?

But fitness trackers get pricey, especially the ever-popular Apple Watch, which starts at $279 but can cost up to $1,500. Luckily, there are some excellent, less expensive fitness tracker options available at Walmart. Here are 11 of them.

1
Walmart
A Fitbit Charge 5+
Arguably the OG fitness tracker, newer Fitbits have some of the same bells and whistles as the Apple Watch. The FitBit Charge 5+ connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress to help you live a healthier life.
$128.95 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A Versa 3 Smartwatch
Also in the FitBit family, the Versa 3 Smartwatch helps you optimize your workout routine with a “daily readiness score” that will let you know if you should work out or prioritize recovery that day. It also tracks your heart rate and includes a free six month FitBit premium trial.
$179.95 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 3Plus Vibe Smartwatch
This 1.5-inch screen with a high-resolution display helps you track daily activities like steps, calories, active minutes, distance and sleep. It can track your blood oxygen levels and heart rate, too, and if you have an Android phone you can receive text and social media notifications.
$29.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A Yamay Fitness Tracker
If you’re looking for a super affordable pick, the Yamay Fitness Tracker will keep track of your activity through 14 different sports modes, and it also includes a blood pressure monitor and heart rate tracker.
$17.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Garmin’s large activity tracker
Want to ditch the charger? Garmin’s large activity tracker provides over a year of battery life, so you won’t have to worry about plugging your fitness tracker into a charger every night. This tracker also features an always-on color display along with the ability to track steps, distance and calories burned. It’s waterproof, too, so you can shower with it and use it to track activity when you swim.
$79.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A fun fitness tracker for kids
Looking for a fitness tracker your kids will love? Garmin’s Star Wars-themed one is a great option. Like Garmin’s adult version, this tracker is waterproof and doesn’t require charging, and it includes Star Wars adventures and games on a parent-controlled app. Parents can also use the app to access reward management and chore tools.
$69.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A Fitbit with a bit of mischief on the side
Looking for a fitness tracker with a splash of color and fun? Fitbit’s Ace 3 Minions fitness tracker will get your kids (or you!) moving with a special edition minion band. Track sleep, challenge family members to step competitions, and send messages within the app with this tracker, which will be fun for the whole family.
$54.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A pedometer
If you’re looking for a bare bones fitness tracker that will do a great job of counting your steps and letting you know how many calories you’ve burned, look no further than this pedometer watch with an LCD display. Is it anything fancy? Nope — but it’s affordable, and it will get the job done.
$8.55 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A Y20 Smart Watch
With bands available in three snazzy colors — black, pink and rose gold — the Y20 Smart Watch has a lot of features of the Apple Watch without the hefty price tag. From calendar alerts and incoming calls and texts to high-tech workout trackers and blood pressure and blood oxygen level detection, there’s a lot to love about this smart watch, which is compatible with iOS and Android.
$29.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A multi-functional step counter clip
If you don’t love wearing trackers around your wrist or syncing with apps, opt for this simple clip-on step counter with a large, easy-to-read screen that detects motion after one minute of movement. You can also slip it into your bag or pocket — it will work just as well.
$10.90 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A Homitt Smart Bluetooth Call Watch
Sure, it looks and acts a lot like an Apple Watch, but the Homitt Smart Bluetooth Call Watch is significantly less expensive. In addition to heart rate, blood pressure and sleep monitoring, this smartwatch will count your steps, track your calories and distance. Plus, you can make calls from it.
$29.14 at Walmart
