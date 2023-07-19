Chris Christie Gives Snarkiest Pence-Themed Response When Asked If He'd Be Trump's VP

Chris Christie on Tuesday had a blunt response when asked if he’d be Donald Trump’s vice president.

“Would you be his vice president if he asked you?” Newsmax’s Eric Bolling asked the former New Jersey governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, who was an early endorser of Trump but is now one of his fiercest critics.

“No,” Christie responded.

Then he expanded: “I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn’t sound like it was too great.”

The quip prompted a chuckle from Bolling.

When Bolling later criticized former Vice President Mike Pence, Christie recalled the Jan. 6 insurrection when Trump supporters sought out Pence for not going along with Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election result.

“We shouldn’t have people on Capitol Hill chanting ’Hang Mike Pence,” said Christie.

“No question,” Bolling said.

Christie praised Pence’s “service he gave to Donald Trump for four years” before taking another swipe at Trump being “OK” with the threats made to his former veep.

“That’s the kind of president we want, Eric?” he asked.

Trump is currently the frontrunner in the Republican field, polling at around 53%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on around 20%. Christie is in seventh position at 2.6%.

DeSantis last week dismissed the hypothetical idea of being Trump’s running mate. “I don’t think so. I’m not a No. 2 guy,” he claimed.

Watch the interview here: