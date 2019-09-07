Chris Cuomo on Friday used George Orwell’s “1984” to sum up President Donald Trump’s repeated refusal to accept he was wrong when he claimed Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama.

“Who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present, controls the past,” said the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” citing one line from the classic dystopian novel about a population ruled by a lurking dictatorial figure.

“When George Orwell wrote this it was just fiction,” he continued. “Now it’s just frightening.”

“Much of what he saw as fiction is now in our face,” Cuomo later added.

Check out the segment here: