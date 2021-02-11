Chris Cuomo Rages At Ted Cruz For Breast Milk Tweet During Impeachment Trial

CNN’s Chris Cuomo fumed at Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday after the Texas Republican fired off an impertinent tweet while the Senate was presented with damning evidence during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“So look, here’s what’s clear after today. There can be no good faith disagreement. The facts all point to Trump and his actions,” Cuomo said. “There can only be bad faith, like this. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeting during this trial about breast milk.”

Cruz complained in a tweet that it was “Orwellian” that the words “‘breast milk’ are now forbidden” because of one hospital’s efforts to be more inclusive by using terms like “human milk” and “chest milk” instead.

Later during the afternoon’s proceedings, the House impeachment managers presented disturbing videos showing just how narrowly lawmakers escaped the violent insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Democrats also showed U.S. Capitol Police body camera footage showing their view as the violent rioters attacked them.

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden.



Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

“Orwellian?” Cuomo fumed. “Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen, because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality.

“That, my brother, is Orwellian. Breast milk, why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job! If Trump had his way, maybe you, but certainly not all of you, would’ve made it out of there.”

Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led the charge to dispute the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win, which was interrupted by the mob of pro-Trump extremists who also sought to overturn the results of the election. Cruz was one of 44 Republicans to vote Tuesday to throw out the trial.