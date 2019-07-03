Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Family Vacation In Italy Is Bellissimo

In the old days, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen would have invited us all over to watch home movies of their Italian vacation.

Well, maybe not.

So, it’s a good thing the singer and the TV personality posted pics on Instagram Tuesday of their trip with 1-year-old Miles and 3-year-old Luna.

This photo of Miles perfectly sums up the family’s summer sojourn. Look how thrilled that kid is to be on a boat in Portofino. We share your zest for travel, Miles.

Mom and Dad (with Luna) looked mellow in yellow in the seaside city.

And Luna took a soak because a girl’s gotta unwind, right?

Teigen, a judge on “Bring the Funny,” wrote that Miles will be replying to her emails for the next week. The kid loves to say yes, so those of you with career ops for Teigen might want to try your luck now.

Check out the Access video above for more of the family’s adventures, captured on Teigen’s Instagram stories. Images include video of Teigen and Luna enjoying a boat ride and the social media star getting primped by her stylist. “Never not working,” Teigen tells the camera.

She still looks like she’s having fun.

Arrivederci, fam!