Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Domestic Terrorism Plot

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland via Getty Images A handout photo provided by the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland of the collection of weapons and ammunition that federal agents say they found in Christopher Hasson's apartment.

Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years on weapons and drug charges that prosecutors say thwarted a white supremacist’s terroristic plot to murder a long list of prominent Democrats and journalists.

Hasson, 50, of Maryland, pleaded guilty in October to weapons and drug charges that federal prosecutors called the “tip of the iceberg” for their case against him. They said in a court filing at the time that Hasson was plotting to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” and recommended a 25-year sentence.

Dr. Stephen Hart, a defense witness, testified at length Friday about his violence risk assessment that declares Hasson a low risk. He said the government responded to the case “entirely appropriately,” but that Hasson didn’t need to be incarcerated based on being an ongoing threat to the public. He said Hasson was generally rational and clear-thinking, and called him a “civil and polite person.”

Hart testified that Hasson “had thoughts in his head that were racist.” But he said Hasson’s behavior with his “diverse” set of colleagues, as well as the “diverse” population, was much different.

Despite Hasson’s apparent hit list of media figures and liberal politicians ― which Hart said was simply a spreadsheet of people of interest to Hasson ― and his searches for the addresses of Supreme Court justices, Hart said Hasson was “all over the place” and didn’t have a firm plan. His desire to kill everyone in the world, as expressed in his memo, was “not a realistic or feasible goal,” Hart said.

“If he wanted to make a plan, he could have made a plan,” Hart testified. Hart also said he wouldn’t mind living next to Hasson. On cross-examine, the government had Hart clarify that he was a white man.

Hasson told the court he was “embarrassed” by his thoughts and web searches and sorry for the pain they caused.

“I have never hurt anyone in my life and I was not planning to in any way, shape or form,” he claimed. He said he renounced his writings but was not claiming to be “magically cured of my biased thoughts.” But he said he’d work toward treating everyone equally, with the help of religious leaders.

The case has tested federal prosecutors’ ability to throw the book at domestic terrorists. The United States doesn’t have a law that broadly makes acts of domestic terrorism illegal, and in general, federal prosecutors are hesitant to classify domestic terrorists as what they are.

In a statement released after Hasson’s plea, his lawyer, Liz Oyer, said he wasn’t a terrorist, but a soldier with an opioid addiction.

“This is not a domestic terrorism case,” she said at the time. “Mr. Hasson was never plotting a terrorist attack or any of the abhorrent acts that this prosecution has repeatedly speculated about but never actually charged. Mr. Hasson is a peaceful, loving family man. He devoted his life to serving his country. He and his wife have two grown children who have gone on to do the same.”

