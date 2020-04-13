12 Of The Most Clever Work-From-Home Spaces Created In Quarantine So Far

As the coronavirus pandemic causes offices across North America to shut down, professionals who can work remotely have made the abrupt transition to doing their jobs from their homes.

And they’re getting creative with making it work ― with or without their ergonomic chairs, second monitors and cubicles.

Here are some of the most adaptive, creative home office arrangements HuffPost has seen.

Quotes were condensed for clarity and length.

1. Ironing boards become height-adjustable desks.

Debbie Pedersen “My home work space is an ergonomic sit-stand option offered by my normally seldom-used ironing board," said insurance professional Debbie Pedersen.

“Without a desk at home and being fairly short in stature at 5 feet tall, my kitchen table is way too high to work at comfortably. My ironing board can be set quite low to suit my height, or to stand throughout the day.” ― Debbie Pedersen, insurance worker based in Edmonton, Canada



Jessica Chaloux Hill Human resource professional Jessica Chaloux Hill told HuffPost that her ironing board desk should be height-adjustable, but she hasn't yet "dared to try it."

“I’ve been working at home since March 16. I stand at my work office and was missing that, so had to get creative. It has been wonderful to stand. I’ve got big windows in front of me and can see outside (no windows at work). I have a bench close by for seating as necessary.” ― Jessica Chaloux Hill, human resources professional based in Vermont

2. A master bathroom becomes an office.

Angela Small Food bank worker Angela Small transformed her master bathroom into a home office.

“My job is to track incoming donations [for my food bank], which I am lucky enough to be able to do at home, but most of my co-workers are on the front lines and handing out food to people in our area who are in need.

“I have two little boys, ages 5 and 7, who are home right now. My only quiet options were the unfinished basement or the bathroom! I went with the bathroom because it has the most natural light. I have been making phone calls from my closet so it doesn’t sound like I’m making calls from a bathroom! My husband is a truck driver who delivers eggs to grocery stores, so I have to share the bathroom with him when he gets home from work each day. It’s a little crazy but I’m so thankful to be working right now and we’re doing the best we can.” ― Angela Small, gift processor at New Hope Ministries food bank in Pennsylvania

3. Kitchens become all-in-one office spaces.

Rachel Cresci High school teacher Rachel Cresci transformed her kitchen area into her home office.

“My cooking/emptying-the-dishwasher/refilling-my-coffee-cup game has been on point.” ― Rachel Cresci, high school science teacher based in Reno, Nevada

Elizabeth Goecke Billing analyst Elizabeth Goecke created a standing desk with three plastic storage boxes on her kitchen counter, and made a padded mat using two bath rugs folded in half.

“I started at my little desk, then the dining table, then the dinette and they all were terribly uncomfortable for the length of time I needed to sit and work. I remembered our company president’s standing desk and thought I’d give that a try.” ― Elizabeth Goecke, billing analyst based in Tampa, Florida

4. A dining table becomes an ergonomic office with the help of a wrist rest made from rice and socks.

Angie Wilbur To make her new office more ergonomic, systems analyst Angie Wilbur used an old shampoo box for a monitor riser and a wrist rest made from socks and rice on her dining room table.

“Most people were told to work from home, but I don’t have a home office or anywhere to put one. I set this up on my dining room table in order to have a little more ergonomic setup so my neck and back pain and eye strain wouldn’t be quite so bad. It seems to be helping!″ ― Angie Wilbur, supervisory supply systems analyst for the defense logistics agency Disposition Services based out of Battle Creek, Michigan

5. Child-sized desks become adult-sized desks.

Marie Moreau Graphic designer Marie Moreau is using her daughter's bedroom and her pink desk, a box of Legos and other small toys to raise the tiny monitor.

Marie Moreau Moreau shared a photo of her nearly 9-year-old daughter at the computer, for size comparison.

“I feel like I am working in the middle of a messy toy store, since I’m sitting next to a huge pile of over 100 stuffed animals. Although it does have benefits, like when I am getting overwhelmed with poor speed due to remotely accessing my work computer, I have many tins of my daughter’s putty I can take my aggression out on.” ― Marie Moreau, senior graphic designer for a memorialization company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kacey S. With work space limited, one family got creative with desks out of necessity.

“My husband [who works as a sales manager] has been using our son’s tool bench, [and] he has to ask him at night if he can use it for the next day. With two toddlers and an 8-month old, child-free tables are limited.” ― Kacey S., associate director at Boston nonprofit

6. A homemade fort becomes a workplace oasis from distractions.

Kayla Morin-Riordan Librarian Kayla Morin-Riordan created her own homemade barrier to lessen workplace distractions.

“I used my nephews’ fort kit to cordon off my ‘office’ so I can’t get distracted when I see how messy the rest of the house is. Stole the cushions off the couch, grabbed a camp lantern and we’re good to go!” ― Kayla Morin-Riordan, children’s librarian based in New Hampshire

7. Parents get creative with managing their new young co-workers.

Molly Lisenko Accounting clerk Molly Lisenko brought in a six-foot folding table to accommodate her new work and schooling situation.

“The toddler mattress addition was just circumstance and rolling with the punches. My 2-year-old loves dragging that thing around the house; she fell asleep on my lap while I was working, the mattress was behind my chair so I laid her down on it to nap while I finished up my work day. I brought in the 6-foot folding table a week-and-a-half into simultaneously working from home and my school-aged children’s e-learning. I had been using a small sofa table as a writing desk and needed more space.” ― Molly Lisenko, accounting clerk for a tire and wheel distributor based in South Bend, Indiana

Catherine Dublin Accountant Catherine Dublin captioned her photo, "Lord help me."

“My husband is working out of our home office, so I had to set up an office in my son’s nursery. I work for the City of Palmetto as an accountant in Palmetto, Florida. My work hours in the office are typically 9 to 5, but as you can imagine, working with a 9-month-old in the house feels like a 24-hour work schedule.” ― Catherine Dublin, accountant based in Palmetto, Florida

Saskia de Groot Hospitality worker Saskia de Groot shared a photo of her new co-workers.

“My husband and I both work in the hospitality industry, based in Miami, Florida. I have a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old that have been out of school since March 16. Once we were mandated to work from home, we outfitted our tiny guest room into a makeshift office.