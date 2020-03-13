Work/Life

The HuffPost Guide To Working From Home

If you're working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, we've got you covered.
If You Suddenly Work Remotely, Communication Matters More Than Anything Else
Making sure your colleagues feel seen and heard is what you need to prioritize during the coronavirus outbreak.
Monica Torres
How To Work From Home Without Losing It With Your Partner Or Kids
Setting expectations and communicating are the keys to doing your job at home while preserving your sanity.
Catherine Pearson
What Will It Be Like To Work During A Coronavirus Outbreak?
Prepare your work-from-home kits now and ask about leave policies.
Monica Torres
Working From Home Might Take A Toll On Your Mental Health
It's not all joy and meetings in pajamas.
Paige Smith
10 Little Things To Do When You're Feeling Lonely
Advice from experts for when you just can't seem to shake the loneliness.
Kelsey Borresen
Self-Isolating For Coronavirus? Here's How To Avoid Cabin Fever
Weeks on your own might be the dream for some, but it can quickly become frustrating.
Natasha Hinde
5 Seemingly Harmless Mistakes To In A Video Interview
The coronavirus means more job interviews are being held on video chat. Don't mess it up.
Monica Torres
Want To Help Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus? Take Care Of Yourself.
The most selfless thing you can do during a possible pandemic is to look after your own health. Here's how.
Nicole Pajer
The Most Common Coronavirus Concerns, Answered By Doctors
Read this before you call your physician in a total panic over COVID-19.
Lindsay Holmes
The Best Ways To Clean And Disinfect Your Phone During The Coronavirus Outbreak
Should you use wipes, a UV light or something else to ward off COVID-19? Here's what experts think.
Jenna Birch
Comfy Work-From-Home Clothes That Aren't Sweats Or PJs
You'll be video chat-ready and dressed for an errand run in these outfits.
Ambar Pardilla
Is It OK To Use A Reusable Water Bottle During The Coronavirus Outbreak?
Experts weigh in on whether this habit can spread COVID-19 at work and in other public places.
Monica Torres
A Few Coronavirus Facts To Keep In Mind When You're Panicking
COVID-19 is a very real problem. But there are also some other points to keep in perspective if you're anxious.
Lindsay Holmes
The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services Of 2020
From Freshly and Hello Fresh, to Daily Harvest and Sakara — we found healthy meal services with everything from easy recipes and vegan options, to prepared meals.
Danielle Gonzalez
6 Computer Monitors On Sale At Walmart For Under $100
Forget about craning your neck — these computer monitors are perfect for your home office.
Ambar Pardilla
Why Replying 'OK' In Work Chats Sounds So Aggressive, According To An Internet Linguist
It's one of the most secretly fraught words to use with co-workers.
Monica Torres
If You Want To Talk Like A Boss, Consider How You Take Credit And Give Orders
Leaders should be aware that certain phrases come with loaded meanings.
Monica Torres
Does The Type Of Soap Or Hand Sanitizer You Use Matter For Coronavirus?
Here are the best hand-washing methods to prevent COVID-19, according to experts.
Jenna Birch
What To Do If You're Anxious About Coronavirus
Here are some ways to cope if you feel weighed down by COVID-19 concerns.
Caroline Bologna
Medical Experts Share The Best Lotions For Dry, Excessively Washed Hands
Surgeons, doctors and nurses weigh in on their favorite moisturizers — because staying safe requires more than just washing.
Jamie Feldman
How To Tell Your Boss You Need To Go To Therapy During Work Hours
Go in with a plan so it's easy for your boss to say yes.
Monica Torres
How To Boost Your Immune System In The Coronavirus Era
This might not be what you want to hear, but try to sleep more and stress less.
Maija Kappler
What Would A Coronavirus Quarantine Mean And How Would It Be Enforced?
As COVID-19 pandemic fears grow, experts explain what quarantine, isolation and social distancing would entail in the U.S.
Caroline Bologna
Can Coronavirus Be Transmitted Through Food? Here's What You Should Know.
Experts say not to panic about food safety in restaurants and grocery stores and whether you need to stockpile.
Beth Krietsch
Work/LifeCoronavirus work from home telecommuting