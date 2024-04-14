Shoppingwomen's fashionpants

Nice-Looking Pants From Target That Are Still Totally Comfy

Sometimes, you want a happy medium.
Over the years, most of us have realized that “hard pants” (think jeans, or anything heavyweight), aren’t all that necessary. And if we do wear them out, you’d better believe we’re changing back into soft, lightweight pants as soon as we get home.

However, sometimes you want a happy medium — pants that look polished enough to wear while running errands or even in a casual work environment but still offer the comfort of something you might wear around the house.

Luckily, Target has tons of comfortable options available at an affordable price point. Whether you tend to stick to neutrals or prefer louder, more vibrant patterns, there’s something here for everyone. Ahead, we rounded up seven stylish pants for women.

1
Target
Wide-leg linen pants that come in a ton of colors
These high-rise pants are the answer to your warm-weather wishes: They’re super lightweight, easy to pull on, and available in a variety of different colors and patterns. With a drawstring waist and light linen fabric, these pants can be easily dressed up or down. They're available in sizes XS-4X.
$25 at Target
2
Target
Cargo joggers for when you need something comfy and functional
Cargo pants are back in style, and you’ll never want to take these ones off. Perfect for wearing around the house, spring and summer travel or a light workout, these cargo joggers are made with moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric with spandex. They feature a four-way stretch, an elastic waistband, and multiple pockets. Available in black, green and taupe and in sizes XS-4X, they have a UPF rating of 50+.
$32 at Target
3
Target
A pair of office-ready pants with stretch and structure
These ultra-slim ankle pants offer the sleek silhouette of a professional pant while offering accommodating stretch. Reviewer Junoty commented that the high-rise fit "holds everything in," and a reviewer named Nic mentioned that "the fabric is structured but still easy to move." They're available in sizes 2-16.
$29 at Target
4
Target
A pair of trousers for when you want something fancier
Whether you work in a fancy-ish office or you feel like dressing up, these high-rise trousers are a great pick. Available in black, light green, gray plaid and pink, these straight-fit trousers promise to be ultra-comfortable while still looking polished. With a midweight rayon-blend fabrication, the stylish look and soft feel of these pants still make them a great option. They're available in sizes 2-26, in addition to some select short and long sizes.
$32 at Target
5
Target
A pair of flare leggings that reviewers say they wear to the office
We can’t ignore the magic of these high-waisted flare leggings, which double as pants you can definitely wear out without looking like you just came from the gym. They're available in sizes XS-4X.

Available in a slew of colors, including black, blush, light blue and olive green, these cotton and spandex pants are super lightweight and have hundreds of five-star reviews. “I have six pairs of these, that's how much I love them!” one reviewer wrote. “They're so incredibly comfy and, with a longer shirt, still look professional enough for a day at my office.”
$20 at Target
6
Target
Knit pants with a designer pattern
The DVF for Target collection is fun and extra-chic, so it only makes sense that these vibrant pants would be a hit. Made from soft jacquard-knit fabric with a full elastic waistband and wide legs, these pants can be dressed up or down. They're designed in sizes XS-4X, all of which are currently available except for sizes 3X and 4x.
$40 at Target
7
Target
A comfy pair of high-rise cargos
Cargo sweats are great, but if you’re looking for something a little less casual, this high-rise pick will get the job done. Available in five different colors, these cargo pants feature a straight leg and relaxed fit. Made of midweight cotton fabric with spandex, they feature side cargo pockets in addition to front and back pockets. “These pants are the most comfortable pants I’ve bought and worn in a long time,” wrote reviewer Cemarcas. “Got them in 3 different colors.”
$30 at Target
8
Target
Super-stretchy high-rise taper pants
If you’re looking for something with a little extra stretch, look no further than these stretch-woven high-rise taper pants. Available in black, taupe, light beige and green (although the green ones are currently out of stock), these pants are water-repellant and made for walking and everyday wear. Made of recycled polyester and spandex, reviewers are obsessed with these pants. “Sooo comfy! I got them in every color,” wrote reviewer Ladybug2021.
$32 at Target
9
Target
High-rise classic joggers that can be dressed up or down
Sure, these are technically sweatpants material, but if the photos posted by customers are any indication, they can also be easily dressed up. With an elasticized waistband and drawstring, these ultra-comfortable joggers have side pockets and elastic-cinched ankles and are available in black, gray and light blue. They're available in sizes XS-4X.
$25 at Target
