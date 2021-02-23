Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) should listen to Conan O’Brien the next time he wants to flee disaster in his home state. (Watch the video below.)

O’Brien on Monday presented a brilliant plan for Cruz to avoid embarrassment and horrendous PR ― the kind he faced after he fled to Cancun, Mexico, to escape brutal cold weather that left many Texans without heat and clean water.

If only he rode the Cancun Chunnel ...