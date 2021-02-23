ENTERTAINMENT

Conan O'Brien Shows How Ted Cruz Could Have Avoided Detection On Cancun Trip

The comedian devised the perfect getaway plan for the disgraced Texas senator.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) should listen to Conan O’Brien the next time he wants to flee disaster in his home state. (Watch the video below.)

O’Brien on Monday presented a brilliant plan for Cruz to avoid embarrassment and horrendous PR ― the kind he faced after he fled to Cancun, Mexico, to escape brutal cold weather that left many Texans without heat and clean water.

If only he rode the Cancun Chunnel ...

