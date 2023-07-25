As a decade-long Southern California resident, I’m no stranger to drought warnings and water saving notices. But, according to organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency, efforts to conserve water aren’t only to be taken in drought prone-climates or at drier times of the year.

The EPA’s water conservation branch anticipates that at least 40 states in the country will experience water shortages by 2024 due to the increasing duration of drought events and growing populations. And while the agency is actively participating in response and recovery measures, we can still do our part by making small home changes that reduce our water footprint and save us money in the process.

Using resources and recommendations from the EPA and Save Our Water, an official water conservation program in the state of California, we collected a selection of home products that reduce, monitor and conserve water use.

