The Best Bedding At Walmart To Keep Hot Sleepers Cool

Get a good night’s sleep, even on hot summer nights, with these cool (pun intended) products.
Sleeping is essential to our overall well-being, and it can be particularly difficult to sleep through the night when you’re uncomfortably hot. This can be especially apparent during the summer months, when the heat and humidity are at an all-time high.

So whether you’re a hot sleeper year-round or looking for some extra cooling during the summer months, there are a variety of cooling bedding products to be found at your local Walmart. We’ve rounded up a few of our must-have products below to help you get started on your search.

1
This Bedsure mattress pad
Make your mattress feel extra cozy with this cooling cotton quilted mattress cover. It’s filled with a microfiber filling blend that provides extra softness and support, while also being breathable and moisture-wicking. It comes in just one color (white), but you put your sheets over it, so it goes with everything.
$37.99 at Walmart
2
This PharMeDoc cooling memory foam pillow
This pillow has a twofold approach to keeping you cool: cooling gel-infused memory foam (to help regulate your body temperature) and a hole-punch ventilated design to promote airflow and disperse your body heat. It comes with a machine-washable pillowcase and comes in blue and purple.
$32.95 at Walmart
3
These Bedsure cooling pillowcases
Made of temperature-regulating bamboo rayon, these pillowcases are said to be cooler to the touch and more moisture-wicking than cotton. If you suffer from night sweats or generally sleep hot, these are a must for a restful night. They come in a variety of colors to match your sheets, from neutral hues like beige and gray to more vibrant colors like aqua blue and teal.
$8.99 at Walmart
4
This Bedsure cooling sheet set
Go all-in on Bedsure’s bamboo rayon offerings with this cooling sheet set, which includes two pillowcases (the ones we mentioned above), a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. They’re said to keep you cool and dry all night and come in 11 different colors.
$35.99 at Walmart
5
This Bare Home linen sheet set
These lightweight linen sheets are said to be breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, making them a great option for both hot and cold sleepers, no matter the season. They’re also supposed to get softer with each subsequent wash, with a tight, durable weave that gives them a luxurious texture. This particular sheet set comes in a range of sizes, from twin to California king, and in a few neutral hues.
$129.99 at Walmart
6
This Bedsure cooling bamboo waffle blanket
If you’re a hot sleeper that likes the feeling of a blanket on top of you, this breathable cotton throw is a solid option. Soft and lightweight, this luxury throw is made of cotton and bamboo viscose — so it’s both cozy and moisture-wicking. We also love the subtle style the waffle weave brings to a bed or couch.
$44.99 at Walmart
7
This Mainstays cooling reversible bed blanket
This cool-touch blanket has a cooling blend on one side and a soft microfiber moisture-wicking side on the other. To clean, simply throw it into a washing machine and dry it on a low heat setting.
$55 at Walmart
8
This Mainstays copper-infused microfiber sheet set
These copper-infused sheets are soft, cool and breathable like the other sheets we’ve included in this roundup, with the added advantage of also being antimicrobial. This is thanks to copper ion nanoparticles, which are said to inhibit bacterial growth and keep your sheets fresh. We love the terracotta dream color in particular, which offers a subtle nod to the copper and brings a warm feel to your bedroom.
$29.84 at Walmart
