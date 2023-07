The Best Bedding At Walmart To Keep Hot Sleepers Cool

This Mainstays copper-infused microfiber sheet set

These copper-infused sheets are soft, cool and breathable like the other sheets we’ve included in this roundup, with the added advantage of also being antimicrobial. This is thanks to copper ion nanoparticles, which are said to inhibit bacterial growth and keep your sheets fresh. We love the terracotta dream color in particular, which offers a subtle nod to the copper and brings a warm feel to your bedroom.