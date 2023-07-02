The Best Bedding At Walmart To Keep Hot Sleepers Cool

These Bedsure cooling pillowcases

Made of temperature-regulating bamboo rayon, these pillowcases are said to be cooler to the touch and more moisture-wicking than cotton. If you suffer from night sweats or generally sleep hot, these are a must for a restful night. They come in a variety of colors to match your sheets, from neutral hues like beige and gray to more vibrant colors like aqua blue and teal.