Daisy Ridley Strikes Back At Ted Cruz After Apparent Rey Diss

It’s the return of the (emotionally tortured) Jedi.

Prior to fleeing to Cancun during a winter disaster and pandemic, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was defending former “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano, who was fired after “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts earlier this month.

Cruz said Carano “broke barriers” in “Star Wars” and wasn’t just “some emotionally tortured Jedi,” which some read as a diss toward Daisy Ridley’s Rey, the star of the new “Star Wars” trilogy.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Well, now Ridley strikes back.

In an interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy, the “Star Wars” star, who previously left social media, was made aware of Cruz’s tweet. She swiftly returned fire at Flyin’ Ted.

“I’m very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” Ridley said.

You might enjoy this one, Twitter.



Daisy Ridley responds to @TedCruz’s not-so-subtle attempt at dissing her Star Wars heroine Rey.



“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.” pic.twitter.com/jijTmfbfFZ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 24, 2021

And with that comment, Cruz just got burned worse than Anakin when he doesn’t have the high ground, and no last-minute trip to Mexico can save him.

Due to all his phone fiddling, it’s likely the senator will see Ridley’s response. Since he’s supposedly a big “Star Wars” fan who’s now getting dissed by one of the franchise’s biggest stars, we’re guessing that moment might look something like this: