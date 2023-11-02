Ex-GOP Congressman Spitballs Truly Chilling Scenario Of Second Trump Term

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump will seek to turn to aggressive right-wing lawyers to enact his extreme agenda if he wins back the White House in 2024, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday, citing a new report from The New York Times.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.), in speaking with Wallace about the latest reporting from the Times, suggested just how bad things could get in a second Trump term.

“I think you can also title that article, ‘What if Stephen Miller is the next attorney general?’ because whether or not he is… I presume he could not pass Senate confirmation, but that’s exactly the type of person that Donald Trump looks to elevate into roles of great constitutional consequence,” Jolly warned Wallace.

Former Trump White House adviser Miller pushed the administration’s border child separation policy. However, his own uncle slammed his hardline immigration stance as “a complete repudiation of the American Dream.”

Miller also faced backlash and calls to be fired after leaked emails revealed he’d peddled white nationalist talking points ahead of Trump’s 2016 election victory.

Continuing with his point, Jolly pondered on whether “American politics has changed forever.”

Trump would, in a second term, use his power to fulfill a “scorched-earth” and “white nationalist throwback agenda,” Jolly stated on the news program.

Jolly also suggested to Wallace that Trump would use an “enemies list” to seek revenge against critics as his allies sought to “advance his personal autocratic interest as well as an ideology that is toxic.”