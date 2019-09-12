Ten candidates face off in Houston on Thursday in the third debate of the 2020 Democratic primary.

It’s the first time all the major front-runners share the same stage. The previous two debates featured more participants and were split into two-night events.

The candidates taking part in Thursday’s debate, hosted by ABC in partnership with Univision, are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Read live updates from the debate below: