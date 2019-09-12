POLITICS

2020 Democratic Primary Debate In Houston: Read Live Updates

Ten of the 2020 presidential candidates are participating in the one-night Houston event hosted by ABC and Univision.

Ten candidates face off in Houston on Thursday in the third debate of the 2020 Democratic primary.

It’s the first time all the major front-runners share the same stage. The previous two debates featured more participants and were split into two-night events.

The candidates taking part in Thursday’s debate, hosted by ABC in partnership with Univision, are:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden

  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

  • California Sen. Kamala Harris

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Read live updates from the debate below:

