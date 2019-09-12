Ten candidates face off in Houston on Thursday in the third debate of the 2020 Democratic primary.
It’s the first time all the major front-runners share the same stage. The previous two debates featured more participants and were split into two-night events.
The candidates taking part in Thursday’s debate, hosted by ABC in partnership with Univision, are:
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden
-
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
-
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
-
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
-
California Sen. Kamala Harris
-
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
-
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
-
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
-
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
-
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Read live updates from the debate below:
