‘Daily Show’ Comedian Mimics Fox News' Faux Outrage To Hilarious Effect

Desi Lydic unleashed another round of Foxsplaining.

Correspondent Desi Lydic returned to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday for another round of “Foxsplaining.”

Lydic once again pretended to have watched hundreds of hours of Fox News ― with disastrous, but comedic, consequences.

This time, Lydic’s Fox News-inspired faux outrage centered on the cable channel personalities’ anger about America being called a racist country.

Watch the video here:

