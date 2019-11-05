Donald Trump on Monday faced a barrage of criticism after he promoted his son Donald Trump Jr.’s new book on Twitter.
The president hailed “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us” as “great.” “I highly recommend for ALL to read,” he wrote.
A review in Britain’s Guardian newspaper, however, has described the book ― published by Center Street Books ― as “one-eyed, loose with the facts and a crude attack on the left. In short, it’s like his dad – and it might work.”
Critics speculated as to whether Trump had actually read the book he was hyping to his 66.5 million followers (he famously eschews reading) and suggested he was helping his family profit from his presidency.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.