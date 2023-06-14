A journalist for the British network Sky News was ejected from the Versailles restaurant and bakery in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday after asking Donald Trump a question.

International affairs producer Sophie Alexander was booed, grabbed by the arm and told to “get out you stupid bitch” after asking the former president if he was “ready to go to jail.”

Advertisement

Trump visited the Cuban eatery following his arrest and arraignment on a 37-count indictment in the classified documents case.

Alexander shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

Sky News producer @SophieAlex1 was sworn at by Trump supporters after asking the former president if he was ready to go to jail.



Read more: https://t.co/D38bIbelrM pic.twitter.com/ZEJ4rRgiCU — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2023

“I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor,’” Alexander wrote.

“I got out perfectly safely,” the producer revealed in a second post.

In a blog entry for Sky News, Alexander recalled:

“I tried to step down from the chair I was standing on and a man grabbed my arm before another told him not to touch me. As I was leaving the cafe another yelled ‘stupid b****’ in my face.”

Advertisement

It’s “not surprising perhaps,” Alexander added. “These are the most ardent of Trump supporters in a state where he is seen as King.”

Trump has long attacked any media that reports critically on him, calling them “fake news” and “enemies of the state.”