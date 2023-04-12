Trump Describes What Happened When He Was Arrested, And You Can Guess Who Cried

Donald Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson a new version of one of his favorite old stories on Tuesday night.

But it’s a story that hasn’t always turned out to be true.

The former president claimed that employees in the New York courthouse where he was arraigned earlier this month were crying over him.

“They signed me in, and I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that work there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody,” he told Carlson. “It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

So people who work at the courthouse were crying and saying “2024 sir” pic.twitter.com/KNgbpATDtN — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2023

Trump told Carlson ― a confessed liar who admitted that he hates Trump “passionately” in private messages ― that the people in the courthouse were also saying “2024, sir, 2024” to him.

“Tears were pouring down their eyes,” Trump claimed. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Yet Trump has frequently claimed to have seen exactly that: people who are reduced to tears in his presence, especially “tough guys” who had never cried until they were overcome upon meeting him.

Those stories haven’t always been backed by evidence, such as a claim that farmers and ranchers wept behind him as he spoke at an event in 2017.