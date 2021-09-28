Stephanie Grisham Reveals Trump Called To Tell Her About His Penis

Never let it be said that Donald Trump didn’t have priorities ― and defending the size and shape of his penis was paramount, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

In her new tell-all, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” Grisham relates that the former president called her from Air Force One to defend his penis after porn actress Stormy Daniels described it unflatteringly.

Daniels, in her 2018 book “Full Disclosure,” wrote that Trump’s penis was “unusual” and had a “huge mushroom head, like a toadstool.” She said it was “smaller than average,” but “not freakishly small.” The MAGA member, she added, was “like the mushroom character” in Nintendo’s iconic go-kart video game “Mario Kart.”

Trump was so disturbed by Daniels’ description that he phoned Grisham from the presidential jet to assure her his penis was neither small nor toadstool-shaped, according to a passage in Grisham’s book quoted in The Washington Post.

“Uh, yes sir,” Grisham responded, according to The New York Times.

Trump’s penis was only the tip of the iceberg for Grisham, who wrote that Trump once asked her then-boyfriend, a fellow Trump aide, if she was good in bed.

Grisham also said Trump wanted her to promote a young press aide and “keep her happy” because he liked looking at the woman’s backside.

Trump attacked Grisham on Tuesday, through three tweets posted by his campaign spokesperson. He smeared his former press secretary as being “very angry and bitter” and lacking “what it takes” to do the job.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump:



"Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning. She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt... — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 28, 2021

"that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.



"Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 28, 2021

"We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press." — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 28, 2021

Grisham’s “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” is set to be published Oct. 5.