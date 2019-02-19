Trump’s Weird Toilet Tweet Has Twitter Users Wondering About A Certain Pee Tape

President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Monday that made an unusual reference to someone’s bathroom habits, leading to more than a few toilet jokes in response.

It probably didn’t help that he included the word “leakin.’”

Trump slammed former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who has claimed that Justice Department officials wondered if the Cabinet would support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office:

Remember this, Andrew McCabe didn’t go to the bathroom without the approval of Leakin’ James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

To many of Trump’s critics, the toilet references called to mind the unverified “pee pee tape” mentioned in the dossier on Trump compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier claimed that while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow in 2013, Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “Golden Showers (urination) show in front of him” on the hotel bed where then-President Barack Obama had previously stayed.

Given the mythology of the pee tape, Trump’s Twitter critics chimed in with a stream of questions and comments in response to the tweet:

Is this a reference to the pee tape? https://t.co/zHaRMKJ7t1 — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 19, 2019

Two words: pee tape. — Jamie S. (@Twinmom0) February 19, 2019

Wow sir ,, I wonder if there are tapes — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) February 19, 2019

He's thinking about the pee tape https://t.co/GnFqe4EDgQ — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 19, 2019

Hehe.

Leakin'.

Pee. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) February 19, 2019

Speakin’ of leakin’, #Mueller has the videos.... — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 19, 2019

The President of the United States is tweeting about the former deputy FBI director using the bathroom. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 19, 2019

So this is what you do on Presidents Day...



You are an embarrassment to our country, and you are making a disgrace of the presidency. — Anonymous White House Official (@dvorakoelling) February 19, 2019

Maybe a joke about urination on command isn’t your best card to play — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) February 19, 2019

Remember this: James Comey is probably responsible for you getting elected.



Remember this: that you announced to the world that you fired Comey because of the #Russia thing. #WitchHunt 😂 pic.twitter.com/wwLv5Awyu4 — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) February 19, 2019

Hahahahaha, I was so annoyed I didn't even realize you used the word 'leakin'.. haha..Mr. Pee Tape you are too easy. — Godless Liberal (@politicalpastry) February 19, 2019

This is the day the pee pee tape became President. pic.twitter.com/s1EYle4cmP — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 19, 2019

LOL -We can hardly wait to see your pee tape, Donnie (@realDonaldTrump). It's so obvious that you're obsessed by this bodily function. — Ellen Datlow (@EllenDatlow) February 19, 2019