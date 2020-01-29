President Donald Trump’s tweet about “World War Six” on Wednesday morning immediately sent people on social media into a meltdown.

Trump tweeted “we would be in World War Six by now” if he had listened to his former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly makes the Democrats’ case for his impeachment in his forthcoming book “The Room Where It Happened.”

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

....many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Critics reminded Trump that he hired Bolton in the first place and suggested his posts showed he feared his former aide being called to testify against him in his Senate impeachment trial.

Responded one: “So, you would have had us fighting in FOUR more world wars before you figured out what the problem was?? For such a great leader, you sure do pick some winners!”

“I woke up to World War Six trending. How long was I asleep?” another fired back as the term went viral.

Check out a sample of the replies below:

