Oz Campaign: Fetterman Wouldn't Have Had A Stroke If He 'Had Ever Eaten A Vegetable'

The daytime TV celebrity has been playing defense after an infamous video resurfaced last week of Oz assembling a confounding veggie tray “crudité” as a means to portray himself as an everyman and talk about inflation.

Advertisement

In desperate need of a counterpunch, his campaign hit back Tuesday ― by blaming Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for having had a stroke.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications advisor, told Insider.

The highly questionable Oz campaign jab landed about as well as an overpriced crudité platter without any tequila:

Did he… did he think people were going to cheer him on for this one https://t.co/AWRXBk9KDX — Sara Pequeño (@sara__pequeno) August 23, 2022

Advertisement

It took them over a week to come up with this "zinger" https://t.co/h1SEACtWXq — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) August 23, 2022

“My opponent has a vascular disease, making him unfit to govern the state of the noble pork roll, egg & cheese” https://t.co/O6ONpdoUUF — CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) August 23, 2022

Way to lock down all those Trump supporting PA vegetable nuts, Oz. https://t.co/fFOoeg16ra — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) August 23, 2022

Step 1: release a bizarre video demonstrating that your candidate appears totally unfamiliar with the basics of grocery shopping



Step 2: as story is dying down, send out a deeply offensive quote that guarantees the story will be prolonged another week



Great work, folks https://t.co/ctGBKgHNNN — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) August 23, 2022

Sure, it's an incredibly cruel thing to say, but have you considered it's also incredibly stupid politically? https://t.co/T3sS1g4Hfn — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) August 23, 2022