Oz Campaign: Fetterman Wouldn't Have Had A Stroke If He 'Had Ever Eaten A Vegetable'

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is doubling down on the bewildering self-owns.
The daytime TV celebrity has been playing defense after an infamous video resurfaced last week of Oz assembling a confounding veggie tray “crudité” as a means to portray himself as an everyman and talk about inflation.
In desperate need of a counterpunch, his campaign hit back Tuesday ― by blaming Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for having had a stroke.
“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications advisor, told Insider.
The highly questionable Oz campaign jab landed about as well as an overpriced crudité platter without any tequila: