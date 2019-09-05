“That’s bullshit,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday as the host grilled him. “I got a bad rap on that.” (Watch the exchange above at the 4:30 mark.)

Dr. Phil was lightheartedly taking issue with the media storm he weathered after commenting on a romantic Instagram photo of the singer and the “Game of Thrones” star in Paris. “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” he wrote, thus giving away the date of their hush-hush late-June French ceremony. They married originally in Las Vegas in early May.

Kimmel asked him if the ceremony was indeed one week after his comment, and cited several news reports, including HuffPost’s. “I didn’t know you had evidence,” Dr. Phil said sheepishly.

Finally, Dr. Phil conceded that “it wasn’t a week but it was pretty close.”

These two had more issues to smooth over, like why Kimmel didn’t ask Dr. Phil to his own wedding. Watch above.