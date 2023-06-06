Drew Barrymore Considering Psychedelics To Explore Why She's Not Open To Relationship

Drew Barrymore said she’s done with dating — and is trying to figure out why.

“I spent a lot of my life loving romance and drama and all of that,” Barrymore told New York magazine in an interview published Monday. “I just burnt myself out on it. I genuinely am tired and exhausted.”

“I’m curious to examine why I’m not open to a relationship,” she told the magazine. “I really think I have some serious shit buried. And I don’t know if it’s like I need to try an MDMA treatment or psilocybin as a way to get to some state where I could see things in a different way.”

Barrymore recently said she hasn’t had sex since her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman. Greg Allen/Invision/Associated Press

