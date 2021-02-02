Elizabeth Chambers Says She's 'Shocked,' 'Devastated' Over Armie Hammer Claims

Elizabeth Chambers broke her silence this week as her estranged husband, Armie Hammer, is ensnared in accusations that he abused other women and sent them graphic social media messages.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired,” the Food Network personality wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” Chambers continued.

She wrote that she does not intend to comment further and is hoping to stay focused on her children ― Harper Grace, 6, and Ford Douglas Armand, 4 ― whom she shares with the “Call Me by Your Name” actor.

The bakery owner’s post is her first since the troubling allegations against Hammer surfaced last month. The couple separated in July 2020.

In early January, screenshots of Instagram DM messages that appeared to have been sent from Hammer’s account were posted online. The purported messages were addressed to various women and referred to violent sexual acts, including drinking blood and cannibalism.

Though the authenticity of those messages has not been verified, multiple women have since come forward with abuse claims against the actor. Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was romantically linked to Hammer in September of last year, tweeted in January that the messages “are real,” adding, “I stand by women, and I hate men who don’t.”

Since the scandal broke, Hammer, who has been staying in the Cayman Islands amid the pandemic, has dropped out of two high-profile projects, “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Offer.” But he has vehemently denied the allegations.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said about his exit from “Shotgun Wedding” in a widely circulated statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Last week, Chambers made headlines of her own for commenting on a news article about Hammer’s “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet possibly being cast in the upcoming film “Bones & All,” which is said to feature a cannibalistic character.