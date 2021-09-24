Elon Musk And Grimes Split Up After 3 Years, 1 Child

Tech mogul Elon Musk and singer Grimes have split after three years and one child together.

Musk told Page Six on Friday that he and Grimes, née Claire Elise Boucher, are not a couple anymore, but remain on good terms and plan to continue to co-parent their 1-year-old child, the unusually named X Æ A-12 Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six, saying that the breakup is largely based on logistics.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he said, adding, “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple started dating in 2018 after they met online. It seems Musk was about to tweet a joke about the complications of artificial intelligence, only to discover Grimes had already made the joke, according to Page Six.

The relationship wasn’t always smooth. For instance, the couple disagreed on how to pronounce their child’s name. In addition, the Grimes’ mother criticized the billionaire in May 2020 for “blaring” Men’s Rights “bullshit” on Twitter right after her daughter gave birth.

Although Musk actively tweets on Twitter, neither he nor Grimes have posted anything about the break-up on social media.