Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ve probably heard that actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) are affianced. According to Fox’s Instagram post announcing the news, he proposed in Puerto Rico with a diamond and emerald ring, after which they drank each other’s blood. The pair have also made news in recent days with the revelation that Fox’s engagement ring is designed with a band of thorns that are meant to hurt if she tries to remove it. Love ... hurts?

Engagement ring aficionados are thrilled to have gotten a close-up of this uniquely beautiful ring. It’s always fun to catch a glimpse of untraditional engagement rings, and this one is especially quirky.

Advertisement

Supposed painful thorns aside, this original Stephen Webster-designed ring features pear-cut emerald and diamond stones set on magnetic bands. It’s great jewelry inspo for those looking to add a pop of color to their ring repertoire.

Whether you’re planning on getting engaged or simply want to rock an emerald ring, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated some seriously gorgeous emerald and emerald-like rings that capture the spirit of Fox’s distinctive engagement ring, but starting at $25. Some are similar in shape, while others are more about that emerald essence. But they’re all absolutely gorgeous.