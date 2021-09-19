2021 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” and feel-good Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” are front-runners heading into the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, which is set to cement the dominance of streaming platforms at the show once and for all.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcasting live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+, the ceremony will be held in person with a limited and vaccinated audience after last year’s pandemic-impacted virtual award show.

Given how television became a boon for viewers throughout the lockdowns and quarantines of the past year, it’s only fitting that a binge-friendly streaming service is victorious at the awards show, which has historically given top prizes to cable and broadcast networks.

Tied for the most nods for any single show, “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) each scored 24 nominations heading into the evening. Both series will compete against “Bridgerton,” “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pose,” “Lovecraft Country” and the category’s lone network show, “This Is Us,” for the the Best Drama trophy.

With reigning comedy “Schitt’s Creek” out of the running, “Ted Lasso” is poised to sweep major categories for its stellar freshman season. Star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis is an almost-certain lock in the Lead Actor comedy race among other categories, which could make him a first-time Emmy winner.

This year’s crop of drama acting nominees stands as the most diverse in Emmys history, with at least half of the spots belonging to performers of color. Past winners Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”) will face off against newcomers Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) and Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) in the Lead Actor race. Meanwhile, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) ― the first transgender actor to earn a nomination for a leading role ― will vie for Emmys gold in the Lead Actress field.

But “The Crown” could snuff out the competition in both categories as stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and the queen herself, Olivia Colman, will prove to be tough competition. Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher and Princess Margaret in the series, respectively, are also up for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The tightest race, however, belongs to the limited series, and will pit Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) against each other in the ever-so-crowded Lead Actress category.

Check out the complete list of winners and nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series “The Crown” “The Mandalorian” “Pose” “This Is Us” “The Boys” “Bridgerton” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Comedy Series “Black-ish” “Cobra Kai” “Emily in Paris” “Hacks” “The Flight Attendant” “The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited Series “Mare of Easttown” “The Queen’s Gambit” “The Underground Railroad” “I May Destroy You” “WandaVision” Outstanding Television Movie “Uncle Frank” “Sylvie’s Love” “Oslo” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Emma Corrin, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” Billy Porter, “Pose” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” Allison Janney, “Mom” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown” Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton” Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton” Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton” Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country” Charles Dance, “The Crown” Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian” Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Jane Adams, “Hacks” Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Chris Rock, “Saturday Night Live” Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live” Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method” Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” Steven Canals, “Pose” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose” Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” Peter Morgan, “The Crown” Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series James Burrows, “B Positive” Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” James Widdoes, “Mom” Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks” Maya Erskine, “PEN15” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” Outstanding Variety Talk Series “Conan” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) “8:46 – Dave Chappelle” “A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote” “Bo Burnham: Inside” “David Byrne’s American Utopia” “Friends: The Reunion” “Hamilton”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.