Eric Swalwell Brands McCarthy 'Spectator Speaker' As Government Shutdown Looms

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) on Sunday said the House of Representatives “has become a law firm, with just one client, Donald Trump” as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has failed to shepherd a spending bill that would avoid a government shutdown by the end of this month.

Swalwell said many Republicans never came to terms with the fact that Joe Biden defeated Trump in 2020, which he says is evident in their decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into the president with no evidence of wrongdoing.

“And this week, even as we are hurdling towards a shutdown, they’ll hold impeachment proceedings, which is just a continuation of the insurrection,” Swalwell told MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” “And so, this is all about just putting Donald Trump in charge. The House, unfortunately, has become a law firm, with just one client, Donald Trump.”

The California Democrat also described McCarthy as a “spectator speaker,” saying his preoccupation with appeasing the right wing of his caucus has come at the expense of the American people.

“He may have the title, but Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz — they all share the job,” Swalwell said.

Greene on Sunday issued a statement saying she remains firmly opposed to voting for the spending bill.

“Voting yes means more money for Ukraine,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trump has been urging his allies in the House to refuse to support the package, saying Biden would get the blame for a shutdown.