Eva Mendes Is 'Living' For Martin Scorsese's Reaction To 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars

Martin Scorsese had a strong reaction to Ryan Gosling’s Oscars performance Sunday — and actor Eva Mendes is loving it.
In footage published online by his daughter, the filmmaker was seen laughing like a giddy schoolboy at the Academy Awards as Gosling was on the stage singing “I’m Just Ken” from last year’s “Barbie” movie.
The viral clip soon found its way to Mendes, who’s been in a relationship with Gosling for more than a decade. Stunned that Scorsese was vibing out to Gosling, she excitedly reposted the footage Monday.
“[I’m] living for this major moment,” Mendes wrote on Instagram. “How F cool!”
The heartwarming post comes after Gosling, who had received an Oscar nod for his turn as Ken in “Barbie,” brought the house down with Sunday’s performance and wowed viewers at home.
“Ryan Gosling had every A-list celeb on their feet,” one person wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that “he turned the entire Oscars theater into a full-on concert.”
“A total pro,” another said.
Though he lost the Best Supporting Actor award to Robert Downey Jr., Gosling has likely found consolation in the positive reactions his Academy Awards performance garnered.
“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s,” Mendes wrote on Instagram after Sunday’s show. “Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”
Mendes has never been shy about championing her partner, even speaking out against the “Barbie” haters after his Oscar nomination. And while Scorsese went home Sunday just as empty-handed as Gosling, he too has reasons to celebrate.
The man behind “Killers of the Flower Moon” not only earned his 10th Oscar nod for directing, but recently amassed a whole new generation of fans through daughter Francesca Scorsese’s social media videos — though the filmmaker has hilariously said he’s been “tricked” into going viral at times.