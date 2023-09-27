Fani Willis Addresses Racist Abuse She's Received Over Prosecuting Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a target for racist abuse throughout her investigation into Donald Trump-led efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, said threats against her are “a waste of time.”

In a live interview at Revolt World Festival Sunday, Willis talked about previous high-profile prosecutions that resulted in her family members getting doxxed. She said a Russian website has posted her home address, as well as those of her loved ones, along with racist messages with the purpose of encouraging others to threaten her over cases she has overseen.

“I’ve been called the N-word so many times, I don’t even think I hear it anymore,” she said.

Aggressors, she said, have even shown up on her ex-husband’s doorstep. The two have been divorced for years.

“It’s very unfair to the other people and it’s a waste of time,” Willis said. “It’s not going to stop anything that I’m doing.”

Willis was also asked how it feels to be the target of intimidation from congressional lawmakers.

“To threaten me is a waste of time,” Willis said. “It’s not going to get anyone results. And I don’t care if it’s a member of Congress.”

“One thing that people learn about me is I’m an equal opportunity prosecutor,” she added.

Earlier this month, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan demanded that Willis turn over documents related to Trump’s case. But the Georgia prosecutor rebuffed his request as unconstitutional.

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” she wrote back.

Willis has been on the receiving end of threats throughout her more than two-year probe into Trump.

The Georgia prosecutor during the summer sent a warning to county commissioners and judges to stay vigilant in the weeks leading up to the indictment of the former president and 18 others, citing a threat she received as an example.

The subject line: “Fani Willis = Corrupt N*****.”

“You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat whore,” the message continued.

Trump was charged in August by a Fulton County grand jury with more than a dozen felonies, including racketeering, conspiring to commit forgery and filing false documents. Allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and John Eastman, also were indicted.

Meanwhile, a judge on Monday ruled that the names of any jurors in Trump’s Georgia case will be kept secret until the trial ends to ensure their safety.

The names of those on the grand jury that indicted the former president were made public. Their identities were later shared on far-right message boards, prompting violent threats.