Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Relationships

30 Tweets You'll Relate To If You've Been Married Any Length Of Time

"It takes my husband longer to choose a rental car online than it did for us to choose the names for our sons."

Once you’re married, you’re able to predict your spouse’s behavior with a comical level of accuracy.

You know that when you go out to eat, your spouse is always going to have a minimum of eight questions about the menu for the waiter. You know that you cannot change the thermostat 2 degrees without your hawk-eyed husband calling you out. And without fail, any time you go to the movies, your wife will swear up and down that she doesn’t want any popcorn — and then eat half of yours.

Below, we’ve gathered 30 tweets about married life that are as hilarious as they are relatable.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Funny Marriage Comics
TwitterMarriageRelationshipsmarriage tweets