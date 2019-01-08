Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

31 Tweets About Married Life That Are Ridiculously Relatable

"My wife spent 6 weeks researching customer reviews of vacuum cleaners and one time I bought a new car because I had the same dog as the guy on the commercial."
By Kelsey Borresen
01/08/2019 05:45am ET

A marriage is made up of some high highs, some low lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Sure, married life can be mundane at times — never-ending loads of laundry, ongoing arguments about the proper way to load a dishwasher and too many corny dad jokes to count. But couples who go the distance are able to find some humor in the everyday routine.

Below, we’ve gathered some truly funny ― and relatable ― marriage tweets that will help you get through a long week:

TwitterMarriagefamily and relationshipsHumor