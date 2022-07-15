Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
reminder not to put sunglasses on your dog for a fun picture in the sun - this is actually very bad for the dog as it gives them a false sense of confidence and makes them look really cool which can be dangerous when you take them off again and they have to go back to Normal Dog— joe (@goulcher) July 12, 2022
may have gotten the playpen like one size too big pic.twitter.com/KqJMNFddi5— haley (@feederofcats) July 13, 2022
Sorry I'm late for work, I followed this car for three hours. pic.twitter.com/bixap6mQDB— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 13, 2022
I love a talkative cat. Yeah that's right my little meow meow tell me about ur day.— memes i wish i could tag my cat in - no bully mode (@memesiwish) July 12, 2022
This is Sophie. She has a classic case of dandelion toes, a rare condition caused by running through fields of dandelions. Luckily it is completely harmless and ridiculously cute. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/DxTaaedcwc— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 13, 2022
Our cats opened the bathroom cabinet drawer, thereby blocking the bathroom door from opening. I took this picture by sticking my phone under the door. Trying with a hanger to close the drawer so I can open the door. A dog would never do this. pic.twitter.com/BmQ2T6PVdO— misplaced comma or Julee Balko when I’m an author (@misplacedcomma2) July 9, 2022
Cats.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Rnu9viKXE— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 14, 2022
I’ve never once mentioned God to my 4 year old but tonight out of nowhere she said “I don’t like God” and I asked why and she said “because God isn’t dogs! i just think God should be dogs.” so true theological queen— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) July 9, 2022
He’s a 10 but…no, he’s a 10. pic.twitter.com/pzGTjsr0Gz— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 14, 2022
Perfect timing..🐈🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/kDBg4NkxTE— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 14, 2022
I just ordered four chicken nuggets for my dog at the Wendy's drive-thru. When I pulled up to the window there were six employees standing there waiting to watch me feed the nuggets to the dog. They refused to take my money.— Becky (@beckymew) July 14, 2022
I have no idea where this photo is from but I love it. Libraries for all! pic.twitter.com/1HVaplayhp— Lucy Carson (@LucyACarson) July 13, 2022
Cat burglar pic.twitter.com/boXeIDFK3O— Cats (@twtCats) July 14, 2022
come with me if u want to live pic.twitter.com/yaE6NbTmsQ— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) July 12, 2022
Girls don’t want a guy with a 6 pack, girls want a guy that sends them pictures of 2 cats together and says “us”— Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) July 9, 2022
He was willing to risk it all 😭https://t.co/tpwidkr9Iz pic.twitter.com/0nWzqJ2KsM— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 11, 2022
Donot dare presume, Dog would never commit such crimes. pic.twitter.com/UlvocNWia6— Dog Solution (@DogSolutions) July 14, 2022
today my dog interrupted me in a meeting and had a full-on husky tantrum. not sure what caused it but I’m pretty sure it’s bc I didn’t give him sweet potatoes.— rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) July 11, 2022
inky pawprints left by a medieval cat on a 15th-century manuscript from dubrovnik, croatia pic.twitter.com/05Vawun7Cc— weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) July 14, 2022
I am a dog, not scab. pic.twitter.com/S0nCo4MDQ6— Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) July 14, 2022
when u leave ur dog w/ grandparents pic.twitter.com/JSMUsnfeQ6— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) July 12, 2022
Norman Bridwell: ok so this dog - it's red— Village Person (@SvnSxty) July 12, 2022
Publisher: ok
Norman Bridwell: *hits bong* and it's fucking 𝘩𝘶𝘨𝘦
Im trying to get the perfect portrait of my neighbors cat Moo because I want to paint it and then make the cat famous online all the while the neighbors don't know their cat is a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/txDKG6WJrH— Pyrrhica (@pyrrhicaart) July 13, 2022
who the fuck invented pet rent my cat is literally unemployed— jilly d (@jayydee78) July 11, 2022
If cats were 50% bigger, we would all be in big trouble.— Bunsen and BEAKER (@bunsenbernerbmd) July 10, 2022
Cats can jump SIX times their height with ease. A tall human like dad guy could jump straight over a house if he was a cat.
pic.twitter.com/zzSsZtkZS6
hey (with the intention of owning cats with you)— varun (@var_un_peace) July 12, 2022
A dog brought the umpires water in between innings. This is so awesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/upWRegIk5U— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 12, 2022
the dog biting sadie 😭 pic.twitter.com/JycVLgea2j— zeinab (@milelmax) July 14, 2022
Stop saying we smell like DOG PAWS we’re trying to sell chips here— Fritos (@OfficialFritos) July 13, 2022