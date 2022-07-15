Comedy

29 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (July 10-15)

"I love a talkative cat. Yeah that's right my little meow meow tell me about ur day."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

TwitterPetsfunny tweetstweetscats-and-dogs

Popular in the Community