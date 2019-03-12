21 Funny Tweets From Parents About Popular Kids' Movies

Parents’ relationships with their kids’ favorite movies can be, well, complicated.
Moms and dads might love them. They might hate them. They might love them, and then hate them. They might be obsessed with the soundtracks. And they might just be confused by what’s even going on.
The funny parents of Twitter have sounded off on beloved movies for kids from “Moana” to “Mary Poppins” to “The Boss Baby” and more.
Check out some of their comedic tweets about popular children’s films below.
My daughter is like the little mermaid because whatever I give her, but who cares, no big deal, she wants moooore.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 27, 2016
I guess I'd fall in love with a beast too if he gave me my own library.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) March 17, 2017
The real magic of Mary Poppins is free childcare riding in on the end of a kite.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) January 12, 2019
My toddlers are basically the minions from “Despicable Me.” They babble incoherently, they tend to create chaos while trying to assist with almost any task, they seek out evil, fight with each other constantly,they love wearing overalls... the list goes on and on.— TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) March 4, 2019
Kids have factories like in Monsters, Inc. but instead of electricity they produce hyperactivity and they're powered by mothers' sighs.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) May 5, 2017
I haven’t openly wept yet today but don’t worry my kids just asked if we could watch Coco.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 25, 2018
Just saw #InsideOut. The kids fought over the Icee during the whole show so Anger and Disgust we're definitely in play for me.— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) July 12, 2015
If you don't wake up in the middle of the night with "You're Welcome" from Moana playing in your head, are you even a parent?— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) July 4, 2017
I could really use a Hawaiian vacation.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) November 20, 2015
*Settles for watching Lilo and Stitch*
If Moana sings it, we watch it 167,364,278,579,178,289 times.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) June 23, 2017
If Mom sings it, we scream & cry & cover our ears.
“Told ya”— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 23, 2018
-My kid finding out Boss Baby got nominated for an Oscar.
Pretty sure "happily ever after" didn't last long for Beauty or the Beast once they realized they no longer had any furniture or dishes.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) January 25, 2012
The fact that the male dentist in Finding Nemo only poops for 4.2 minutes requires the largest suspension of disbelief in the whole film.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) June 12, 2016
Geeking out over the Trolls soundtrack. If you wanted to know what being a mom is like.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) November 15, 2016
The minute you write you name on the bottom it belongs to you. You seen Toy Story?— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) July 9, 2014
I think the reason Mary Poppins was so damn cheery was because she always gets to fly away from children after riling them all up.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) November 29, 2016
*dad in The Good Dinosaur gets swept away*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) August 27, 2016
*toddler laughs*
me *sleeps with one eye open*
Hearing your kid say, "The sky's awake...so I'm awake" at 4:45 AM is a clear indication that she needs to stop watching #Frozen— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 20, 2014
"Daddy, why are you crying?"— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) February 6, 2016
"Oh, it's just this thing grownups do when watching Toy Story 3."
Kids are great if you like being asked at 6am why doesn't Moana get sand on her feet when she walks on the seafloor after the ocean splits.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 20, 2017
Grandma and Grandpa have been here all of 15 minutes and already their parenting game makes me look like the crazy mother on Tangled.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) July 26, 2016