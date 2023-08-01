George Conway Has 7 Blunt Words Of Advice For Trump's Newest Co-Defendant

Conservative attorney George Conway didn’t mince words when asked on CNN if he had any advice for Carlos De Oliveira, the latest person to be charged in Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal.

“I’d tell him: ‘Plead guilty and cooperate with the government,’” Conway, a longtime Trump critic, said on Monday evening. “I think the case looks very strong against him.”

De Oliveira, who is property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Conway also said Trump has been “flipping out” on Truth Social as he faces another potential indictment, the time in the Jan. 6 case.

Conway predicted that could happen as soon as Tuesday,

