‘Beyond Question’: George Conway Hits Trump With Dire Prison Prediction

Conservative attorney George Conway said Donald Trump should be locked away for good if he’s found guilty in the two federal cases currently pending against him.

The former president has been charged in Washington for his attempts to cling to power after the 2020 election, and in Florida over his retention of classified documents.

Conway shared a tweet from former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega, who wrote that Trump should be given a prison sentence “equal to or greater than” the sentences handed down in other key Jan. 6 cases if convicted in Washington.

That would make 18 years a starting point ― but Conway said the 77-year-old former president’s potential prison time could be much longer than that if he’s convicted in the classified documents case.

“It’s beyond question he should spend the rest of his natural life in prison,” Conway wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

And given that P01135809 should also receive a significant and consecutive sentence for entirely unrelated crimes in an entirely unrelated case—his theft and retention of national security documents—it’s beyond question he should spend the rest of his natural life in prison. https://t.co/0KXBTm987R — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) September 4, 2023

Conway has called the Florida case against Trump “airtight,” and said “he should and he will” go to jail over it “because the obstruction case is just so strong.”

Last month, Conway was asked how he would advise Trump if he were the former president’s attorney.

“I would tell him that he needs to own up to it and plead guilty and work out a deal with the government,” Conway told The Washington Post’s “Please, Go On” podcast.

There’s just one problem with that approach.

“He would never do it,” Conway said.