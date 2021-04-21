‘All I Heard Was Guilty, Guilty And Guilty’: George Floyd’s Brothers On Chauvin Conviction

George Floyd’s three brothers responded with relief to the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of their sibling.

Moments after Chauvin on Tuesday was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter, Rodney Floyd revealed he was “feeling tears of joy” during a brief appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“So emotional that no family in history ever got this far,” he told Nicolle Wallace. “You know, to get a guilty charge on all counts, we got a chance to go to trial and he took it all away. So this right here is for everyone that’s been in this situation, everybody. Everybody.”

At a later news conference, Philonise Floyd said “today we are able to breathe again.” “I feel relieved,” he said. “A lot of days I prayed and I hoped and I was speaking everything into existence. I said, ‘I have faith that he will be convicted.’”

“You have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother,” he added. “It was a motion picture, the world seeing his life being extinguished. And I could do nothing but watch, especially in that courtroom.”

Terrence Floyd, at the same presser, said he was “grateful that my grandmother, my mother, my aunts, they got to see this history made.”

“Every day of my life I will salute him,” he said of his sibling. “I will miss him, but now I know he is in history.”

Appearing later on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon, Philonise Floyd recalled the emotion of hearing the verdict.

“All I heard was guilty, guilty and guilty,” he said. “I was extremely excited, words cannot describe because African Americans, we don’t get justice. We just think it’s just us.”

