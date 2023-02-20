What's Hot

Former GOP Official Predicts Fox News' Coverage Will Have Lasting Consequences

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R), a CNN political commentator, said Fox News' reporting has been "hard" on the Republican Party.
Ben Blanchet

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) offered his two cents on the damage Fox News has done with its “fanning of the flames of all these conspiracy theories” on its network.

Duncan, a CNN political commentator, spoke about the network following the release of Dominion Voting Systems defamation case court filings that show hosts privately bashing people who spread falsehoods – including those related to the 2020 presidential election – that they helped spread themselves.

Duncan weighed the consequences of the network’s coverage on the Republican Party – and on viewers – during a “State of the Union” panel on Sunday.

“What happened on Fox News was hard for the Republican party, right?” Duncan said.

“It allowed, it might take a decade to unwind some of those, the fanning of the flames of all these conspiracy theories and it was painful to watch and listen to.”

He added that all media outlets need to find a better balance in managing a for-profit business operation with its mission of sharing the news.

Karen Finney, a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, also weighed in on the panel and slammed Fox News for promoting “lies that led to violence” like that seen during the Jan. 6 attack.

“We are still in a country that is largely divided around whether or not you believe the 2020 election was legitimate,” Finney said.

“Fox News – ‘news’ – has been part of creating that divisive part of America and it’s shameful, frankly.”

(H/T Mediaite)

