Geraldo Rivera Tells Sean Hannity On His Own Show: You've Been Gaslighting

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera called out the network’s prime-time host Sean Hannity to his face on Tuesday, accusing him of “gaslighting” about the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Hannity, during a panel discussion following the first day of a congressional hearing investigating the storming of the building by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters, asked Rivera a series of questions about security at the Capitol on the day.

Rivera responded with some home truths for the Trump apologist.

“I think you’ve been, with all due respect and I love you, gaslighting, changing the subject,” Rivera told Hannity, who has previously tried to spin the blame for the insurrection away from the former president.

Trump was impeached, for a second time, for inciting the violence.

“The subject is January 6th and what happened to the United States Capitol and why it happened. Those two things,” Rivera continued. “The fact that the Capitol was targeted and that the prime instigator, the one who unleashed the mob, was the president of the United States. For god sakes, Sean…”

Hannity cut Rivera off.

“Geraldo, you just made an accusation against me,” he said. “We’re friends a long time. Wait a minute. You just told me I’m gaslighting.”

Rivera said Hannity was “changing the subject.”